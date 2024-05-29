Warm spell forecast for Kazakhstan over next 3 days

The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for May 30-June 1, 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the Kazhydromet, over the next three days unstable weather conditions are predicted in the country’s north, northwest, east and center as well as in the west on June 1 due to fronts, bringing rains with thunderstorms, hail and gusty wind.

An area of high pressure from the Barents Sea is to bring -3C frost to the northwest on May 31, the north on May 31-June 1, and the east on June 1 in the nighttime and morning.

The greater part of the country is to see gradual rise in temperature during the daytime, with temperatures to rise up to 27-35C in the west and south, 15-25C in the northwest, north and center, 22-27C in the southeast. The country’s eastern regions are to expect temperatures to range at 10-20C.