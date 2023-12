NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most regions of Kazakhstan will enjoy almost summer-like warm weather on October 20-21, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

However, according to Kazakhstani meteorologists, a northern cyclone will bring precipitation to the north of Kazakhstan in the form of a mix of rain and snow.

Portions of the country will see foggy conditions, black ice, gusty wind, and lower temperatures.