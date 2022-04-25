Warm spell heading to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Warm spell is expected in Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

No precipitation and warm air masses are forecast for most of Kazakhstan on April 26-28 thanks to an anticyclone.

Daytime temperature in the north of Kazakhstan will climb to +13, +18°C, and +20,+25°C, in the center up to +8,+18°C and +15, +23°C, in the south up to +18,+28°C and +23, +30°C, in the west up to +20, +28°C, in the east up to +10, +18°C and in the southeast up to +17, +25°C.

Occasional showers with thunderstorms are predicted only for western Kazakhstan. Fog will blanket parts of central, eastern Kazakhstan at night and early in the morning.

Gusty wind with dust storms will batter the south and southwest of Kazakhstan.