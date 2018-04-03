Warm spell on its way to Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that warm spell is heading to Kazakhstan on April 3-5, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, it will be partly cloudy in Astana today with low chances of precipitation.

Western wind with gusts up to 5 mps will blow in the city. Mercury will edge upwards to +1, +3°C at daytime.



On April 4, Astana will see a blend of sun and clouds and no precipitation. Southeastern wind will gust up to 5 mps. Mercury will go up to +3, +5°C at daytime.



The capital city of Kazakhstan will observe party cloudy weather without precipitation on Thursday, April 5. Gusts of southeastern wind will reach 3-8 mps. Mercury will edge upwards to +8, +10°C at daytime.