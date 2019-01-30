Warm spell predicted in Kazakhstan in next three days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists claim warm spell is on the way to Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

"The southern cyclone dictating weather in Uzbekistan will shift to central parts of Kazakhstan tomorrow. This will cause a rise in temperature in southeast, east, center and north of the country. However, the warm spell will be accompanied by snowfalls, blizzards, strong gusty wind as well as mix of rain and snow, fog and ice slick in the southeast of the country," Kazhydromet said in a statement.



Meteorologists also warn that warm spell will quickly give way to cold snap in northern, central and eastern Kazakhstan where mercury will drop to -35, -40°C.