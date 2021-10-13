EN
    11:32, 13 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Warm spell predicted in Kazakhstan Oct 14-16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Warm spell is forecast to grip some parts of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to Kazakhstan’s national weather service, weather without precipitation is expected in most of Kazakhstan on October 14-16.

    Scattered showers are predicted in the northwest of West Kazakhstan region on October 16. Stiff wind and dust storms will persist in the west and south of the country.

    Daily temperature will climb to +15, +23°C in the west, northwest of Kazakhstan, to +7, +15°C in the north and east of the country and +12, +21°C in the south and southeast.


