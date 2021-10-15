Warm spell predicted in Kazakhstan Oct 16-18

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The huge anticyclone will further affect the weather conditions in the territory of Kazakhstan, with dry, warm weather taking hold of the most of the country, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet, only the western section of the country is to expect rain affected by a cyclone trough.

High wind and dust tides are to remain in the west and south.

Temperature is to stand at 12…22 degrees Celsius in the west and northwest, 13…20 degrees Celsius in the north, east, and center, and 13…23 degrees Celsius in the south, southeast during the day.