Warm spell to end unseasonal cold snap in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Severe frosts that tormented residents of western, northern and central Kazakhstan over the past week will give way to warmer temperature in Kazakhstan in upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

"The powerful anticyclone that brought cold weather to Kazakhstan will leave the territory of the republic on November 22-24. Mercury will go up in western, central and northern Kazakhstan. Snowfall, blizzard and gusty western wind are forecast for these regions in the upcoming days," Kazhydromet said in a statement.



Meteorologists predict that cold weather without precipitation will persist in southern, southeastern and eastern Kazakhstan. Severe frosts in eastern Kazakhstan will weaken by November 24 as well.