Warm spell to settle in Kazakhstan in midweek

The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for September 10-12, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the Mets, the country is to enjoy the warm and rainless weather in the three days to come.

An extensive anticyclone crossing the territory of Kazakhstan is to bring a long-awaited end of precipitation in much of the country. Despite cold temperatures at night, the country is to bask in the sun, even in its north.

Only the east and southeast of the country are to brace for rains, turning into snow at night, this is because cold air masses getting stuck at mountains, said Kazhydromet.