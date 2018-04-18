Warm spring-like weather to descend on Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An anticyclone will bring warmer spring-like weather to most regions of Kazakhstan in next three days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to weather forecasters, mercury will edge upwards to +18, +23°C in the south and southeast of the country on April 21, up to +13, +21°C - in the east and center, and up to +10, +18°C - in the north.



However, chances of precipitation will be high in western Kazakhstan which will be doused by snow turning into sleet and see cold temperature.