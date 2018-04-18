EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:07, 18 April 2018 | GMT +6

    Warm spring-like weather to descend on Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An anticyclone will bring warmer spring-like weather to most regions of Kazakhstan in next three days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to weather forecasters, mercury will edge upwards to +18, +23°C in the south and southeast of the country on April 21, up to +13, +21°C - in the east and center, and up to +10, +18°C - in the north.

    However, chances of precipitation will be high in western Kazakhstan which will be doused by snow turning into sleet and see cold temperature.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!