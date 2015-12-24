Warm weather, blizzard and ice-slick forecast for next few days in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Atlantic cyclone already reached the territory of Kazakhstan therefore the temperature in some regions of the country is higher than this time of the year average, somewhere it is +3, which is 5-10 degrees higher the average.

The cyclone will continue to move along and the weather fronts, the warm one first and then the cold one are expected to affect Kazakhstan. They will bring snowfalls, blizzards, strong wind and ice-slick.

The temperature will remain 5-10 degrees higher than the average for this time of the year.