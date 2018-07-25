Warm weather coming back to N Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet has published the weather forecast for July 26-28, Kazinform reports.

"In spite of occasional rains, the air temperature in the northern regions is expected to gradually go up to +25...+35 degrees Celcius in the daytime due to warm air masses coming from Iran. In the southwest of the country, the mercury will rise to +40...+42 degrees," Kazhydromet informed.

According to the weather forecasters, the eastern half of Kazakhstan is still affected by the cyclone. Alongside this, cool and moist air will continue coming. Therefore, there will be intermittent rains, hail, strong winds and air temperature changes.