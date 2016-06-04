EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:49, 04 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Warm weather expected in Kazakhstan at the weekend

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Summer-like warm weather is predicted for Kazakhstan at the weekend, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Although rains and thunderstorms will hit northern, central and eastern regions in coming three days (4-6 June), no nighttime freeze is forecast and the mercury will rise to 23-30ºC, sometimes up to 33º.

    Hot weather is expected in southern and south-eastern parts of the country, with air temperature to reach 28-33ºC, in some areas 38ºC. Intermittent rains, thunderstorms and strong wind are possible in some areas.

    Hail and stiff wind up to 15-20 m per s is forecast in Karaganda region on 4 June.

    Extremely high fire risk remains in Kyzylorda region.

    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!