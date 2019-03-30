Warm weather predicted in Kazakhstan in early April

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rise in temperature is forecast across Kazakhstan in early April, Kazinform reports citing Kazhydromet.

"According to the weekly forecast, rise in daytime and nighttime temperature is expected across Kazakhstan from March 30 to April 5," Kazhydromet says.



Mixed precipitation (snow/rain) will hit West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kostanay, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola, and Karaganda regions. Intense rainfall up to 15-20mm is predicted for Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions.