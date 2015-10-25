EN
    08:37, 25 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Warm weather returns to Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Warm and mainly clear weather will return to Kazakhstan, reports Kazhydromet.

    Active cyclone begins to displace colds outside Kazakhstan. This will cause rainfall and less frost in some regions of the country. In general air temperature will rise in the northern, eastern and central parts to 0, -8 ° C during nigh and -3+ 8 ° C daytime. Air temperature in the south and southeast will be -5 + 5 ° C nighttime and +8 + 16 ° C daytime. Warm weather is expected in the western regions of Kazakhstan (+10 to + 18 ° C).

