Warm weather to march through Kazakhstan until Oct 12

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Forecasters say most regions of Kazakhstan will see warm weather with no precipitation on October 10-12, Kazhydromet reports.

The national meteorological service said that anticyclone will affect most parts of Kazakhstan in next three days and bring warm weather without precipitation.



Some places in western Kazakhstan already recorded temperature rise +3, +6°C higher than usual on Sunday (October 8). Warmer weather is expected to spread to eastern parts of the country by October 11.