Warm weather to return to Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet Met Office forecasts warm weather without precipitation in the capital in the next three days, Kazinform cites the official website of Astana Mayor's Office.

On Wednesday, September 12, the city will see partly cloudy weather without precipitation. The speed of the westerly wind will range from 5 to 10 m/s. The air temperature will be -1...- 3° C at night and +13...+15° C in the daytime.

September 13: partly cloudy weather, no precipitation. The speed of the westerly wind will range from 5 to 10 m/s. The air temperature will be +4...+6° C at night and +18...+20° C in the daytime.

Dry and variably cloudy weather is also expected in Astana on September 14. The 7-12 m/s southwesterly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s. The air temperature will be +6...+8° C at night and +21...+23° C in the daytime.