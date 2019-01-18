EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:45, 18 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Warm weather to stay in Kazakhstan at weekend

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Snowfall and blizzards are expected in Kazakhstan at weekend. Rain and wet snow are forecast for southern regions.

    A southern cyclone coming from the Central Asian regions is bringing snowfall, blizzards, gusting wind to northern parts of the country.

    Meanwhile, rains and wet snow will hit southern and western regions. Heavy snowfall, fog and ice slick are expected in mountainous areas.

    Despite slight drop air temperature will be above normal.

    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!