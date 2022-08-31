Warm weather to stay in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Northern regions of the country will be under the impact of a northwestern cyclone trough which will bring rains, thunderstorms and strong gusts of wind, while southern regions will enjoy dry weather in the nearest days.

Temperatures will drop from +33+38°С to +23+31°С in western regions, from +31+38°С to +25+35°С in northwestern regions in the daytime. In northern parts of the county the mercury will rise to +30+35°С, in central and southeastern regions – to +30+38°С, in eastern regions – to +27+38°С, and in southern regions – to +35+40°С.



