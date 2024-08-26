Warm weather with rains coming to Kazakhstan in next three days

Unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm will persist in most parts of Kazakhstan on August 29, Kazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.

The western part of the country will see no precipitation. Wind strengthening is forecast across Kazakhstan. Squalls and hail may hit and rain and thunderstorms are forecast in the northern, southern, and southeastern parts of the country. Fog is expected in the night and morning hours in the northern and eastern regions. The northern and eastern regions of Kazakhstan may experience fog at night and in the morning.

The temperature is expected to reach +27+35°C in the western part of the country.

In the northwestern regions, the temperature is anticipated to be +20+30°C.

In the north, the temperature is forecast to be +17+25°C.

In the central parts of Kazakhstan, it is expected to be +18+28°C.

In the East, the temperature is predicted to be +18+28°C.

In the southeast and south parts, the temperature is set to drop to +22+30°C.

Weather conditions in the majority of Kazakhstan are expected to remain unstable, the thunderstorms are expected as well.