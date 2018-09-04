Warm weather without precipitation predicted in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Warm weather without precipitation is expected in the capital of Kazakhstan in the coming days, the official website of the Astana city administration says.

According to Kazhydromet's forecasts, there will be intermittent clouds without any precipitation in the capital on September 5. The northeasterly wind will strengthen up to 5-10 m/s. Air temperature: +8°С...+10°С at night, +17°С...+19°С in the daytime.

On September 6, it will also be partly cloudy, without any precipitation. The speed of the northeasterly wind will reach 5-10 m/s. Air temperature: +8°С...+10°С at night, +14°С...+16°С in the daytime.

September 7: clouds yielding to sun, rainfalls during the daylight hours. The northwesterly wind will strengthen up to 9-14 m/s. Air temperature: +6°С...+8°С at night, +13°С...+15°С in the daytime.