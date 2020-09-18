EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:21, 18 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Warm weekend in store for Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that warm weekend is ahead for Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    The Kazakh weather agency said in a statement that an anticyclone will affect the weather conditions in Kazakhstan in three upcoming days. It will bring warm weather to most regions of Kazakhstan. Temperature is expected to rise.

    Unlike the rest of Kazakhstan its western part will experience scattered showers, thunderstorms, gusty wind, squall, and hail.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!