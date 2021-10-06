Warmer temperature forecast for Kazakhstan Oct 7-9

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Warmer weather and no precipitation are forecast for Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydormet.

The northwestern anticyclone will bring weather without precipitation to most parts of Kazakhstan on October 7-9.

A mix of rain and snow is expected in eastern and southern Kazakhstan due to the southern cyclone. Heavy precipitation is in store for the east of the country on October 7.

Fog will blanket most parts of Kazakhstan at night and early in the morning. Blizzard and black ice will be observed in the east and center of the country. Dust storm may pound western Kazakhstan.

Temperature will rise to +10, +18°C in the west and northwest of Kazakhstan, to +8, +15°C in the center and +15, +20°C in the south.