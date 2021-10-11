Warmer temperatures expected in Kazakhstan Oct 12-14

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for October 12-14, Kazinform reports.

Affected by the huge anticyclone the greater part of Kazakhstan is to see no precipitation. Only the north, east, and southeast of the country are to expect precipitation as rain and snow, predicted to be heavy in the mountainous areas on October 12, due to the Northern cyclone’s trough moving past.

The country is also to brace for fog, ice slick in the north, and dust tides in the west and south in the nighttime and morning.

Temperature is to steadily rise to 13…20 degrees Celsius in the west and northwest, 8…15 degrees Celsius in the east and center, and 13…20 degrees Celsius in the south.