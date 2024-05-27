Warmth expected only in W Kazakhstan

Another cyclone and related atmospheric frontal partitions are expected to form throughout Kazakhstan, bringing rain in the next three days, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.

On May 28, heavy rains are expected in the northern and eastern regions of the country, which may turn into wet snow at night. Moreover, the temperatures are not expected to rise significantly, with a frost of up to 3°С predicted in the west, north, and center of Kazakhstan on the night of May 28 and 29, and in the east on the night of May 29 and 30.

In contrast, the west of the country will experience a cessation of precipitation and a gradual increase in air temperature both at night and during the day due to an increased pressure field.