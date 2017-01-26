EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:40, 26 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Warsaw - Astana ticket sale starts

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Poland Altay Abibullayev said on his twitter page that ticket sales for Warsaw - Astana flight have started.

    According to pasazer.com, ticket sales for a Warsaw - Astana - Warsaw flight have started. The flight will be operated 4 times a week starting 8 May by LOT Polish Airlines departuring from Polish capital on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The flight from Warsaw to Astana will be taking about 5 hours.

    Tags:
    EU EXPO 2017 Transport Diplomacy EXPO projects and technologies
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!