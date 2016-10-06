Warsaw Stock Exchange interested in cooperation with AIFC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Poland Altai Abibullayev discussed prospects of cooperation between the "Astana" International Financial Center (AIFC) and the Warsaw Stock Exchange with its President Małgorzata Zaleska, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

The AIFC and the Warsaw Stock Exchange signed the Memorandum of Cooperation in order to develop the whole complex of Kazakh-Polish cooperation in the financial sphere.



As per the document Kazakhstan and Poland will cooperate on the creation of infrastructure for SME development, exchange experience in terms of attraction of private capital and study the possibility of creating a commodities market within the AIFC.



Ms Zaleska highly praised the AIFC's potential and stressed Poland's interest in cooperation with financial centers of Kazakhstan. In her words, the Warsaw Stock Exchange is the largest stock exchange in Eastern Europe. Nearly 500 companies are listed there.



Additionally, the sides agreed to organize the visit of the AIFC management to Poland.