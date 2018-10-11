Waste sorting factory launched in Ekibastuz

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM A waste sorting factory with a capacity of 40,000 tons has been launched in Ekibastuz, Kazinform reports.

The factory is called to reduce piles of waste by one third and improve the ecological situation.The waste selected will be then sent for further processing.



According to the ecological legislation, it is banned to accept waste paper, glass and plastics for burial without exacting process of separation and processing since next January, building materials and food waste since 2021.