Waste sorting plant starts operating in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A plant that sorts seven types of waste has been launched in Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«For the convenience of the city dwellers, we are now installing containers where household waste is collected separately. This will greatly enhance the process of sorting garbage and improve the environment,» said Ulugbek Tnaliyev, Deputy Mayor of Atyrau.

The area of the landfill in Atyrau is 1,200 square meters. Every day up to 300 tons of garbage are delivered to the place.

«The equipment purchased is designed to sort up to 100,000 tons of municipal solid waste per annum. We will sort 7 types of waste. 35 people are involved in the work of the facility,» says Almas Iztleuov, Acting Director of Spetsavtobaz LLP.