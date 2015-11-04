ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It always shines and blazes. It maintains life and distinguishes day and night on our planet. The Sun. But what do we really know about it? This stunning NASA footage takes a closer look at the nearest star to Earth and explores it like you could never imagine.

With this remarkable ultra HD video you can closely examine the surface of the Sun and nuclear fire splashes on it, getting better understanding of the process occurring within the solar system.

This imagery was taken at NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO), where the Sun is being filmed permanently. And the outcomes of that work are truly impressive: video captured the star in ten different wavelengths and each of those highlight a different temperature of solar material. For more information go Sputniknews.com.