Watching television linked to back pain in women: Australian study

MELBOURNE. KAZINFORM - Australian scientists have discovered a link between watching television and lower back pain among women, but not men, Xinhua reports.

The research, undertaken by Melbourne's Monash University, found that watching TV could be a factor in lower back pain regardless of how physically active the woman was.



The study used data collected by the Australian Diabetes, Obesity and Lifestyle Study and a questionnaire to uncover the lifestyle factors responsible for back pain.



Sultana Monira Hussain, a musculoskeletal expert who led the study, said one in 10 Australians suffered from lower back pain at any given moment and three-quarters of Australians would ill suffer from an episode in their life.



Hussain said the study found little evidence linking physical activity to back pain intensity.



"We figured out it is not the physical activity, but the television viewing that increases the risk of disabling lower back pain in women but not in men," she told News Limited on Tuesday.



Previous studies have indicated that exercise has a beneficial impact on back pain while some have concluded it is an aggravator.



Women who watched TV for two or more hours a day experienced the worst lower back pain which is due to most people paying little attention to their posture while watching TV, Hussain said.



Approximately 80 percent of the 5,000 participants in the study suffered from lower back pain but only 12 percent of those had a high level of disabling pain.



Researchers were unable to determine why watching TV caused lower back pain in women but not men.



Source: Xinhua