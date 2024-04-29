Water continues to arrive along Ural River in Atyrau

The water level of the Ural (Zhaiyk) River is sitting at 443cm in Atyrau city, the hydrological survey of the Kazhydromet National Met Office said, Kazinform News Agency reports.

A total of 242km of dams at 113 flood-prone areas have been built in Atyrau city. Works are ongoing to lay sack tares.

5,265 people, 651 pieces of vehicles, seven watercraft, and 19 bilge pumps are deployed in the flood control operations in Atyrau region. The flood situation is regarded as stable in the region.

To note, a group of rescuers from Mangistau, Almaty, Turkestan, Aktobe, Zhambylб Kyzylorda regions and the city of Shymkent as well as personnel from the military units of the emergency situations ministry arrived in Atyrau region at the instruction of the country’s emergency situations minister.

The region has constructed a total of over 500km of protective barriers since the beginning of floods.

Up to 2.5 million cubic meters of floodwater have been pumped out across the region.