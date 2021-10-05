EN
    11:25, 05 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Water demand to grow with each passing year – PM Mamin

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Water demand of the population will grow in Kazakhstan with each passing year, believes Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the Government session on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mamin reminded of President Tokayev’s instruction to expand the area of irrigated lands by 2.2 million ha in 2025 and by 3 million ha in 2030.

    «Presently the overall water intake for the population and industrial needs stands at about 25 cubic km,» the Premier said.

    In his words, water demand of the population will grow in Kazakhstan with each passing year. It will require the effective use of water, introduction of advanced technologies and digitalization of the sector.


