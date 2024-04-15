Water down in Orenburg, Kurgan and Tyumen at risk

The total number of residential houses exposed to floods increased to 15,600 in Russia, emergency services told TASS.

The situation remains the most challenging in the Orenburg Region but the spring tide is moving to Kurgan and Tyumen Regions.

Orenburg Region

More than 15,000 residential houses and over 23,600 garden plots are exposed to the flood in the Orenburg Region. The federal state of emergency is in effect there. More than 16,500 people were evacuated from flooded areas. The water level of the Ural River near Orenburg lost 16 cm over the day and stood at 11.6 meters, while 9.3 meters is considered to be the hazardous figure.

Kurgan Region

The state of emergency is also in effect in the Kurgan Region. The regional capital is now exposed, with the water level in the Tobol River expected to climb to more than 11 m (8.5 m is the hazardous value) on April 15-18. In total, more than 12,700 people were evacuated from flooded areas.

Tyumen Region

The Tyumen Region has introduced the state of emergency in advance. The water level in Tobol and Ishim rivers can climb much above the recorded high figures. The spring tide is expected in several days, the regional governor said. The risk zone, according to the latest data, covers more than 1,800 houses in 51 settlements.

Situation in other regions

In total, more than 15,600 houses and over 27,900 garden plots in 33 regions were flooded in Russia by April 15. The state of emergency was introduced in certain districts of the Tomsk Region. The emergency hazard exists in the Novosibirsk Region. Thirty-five household plots were flooded in Buryatia.