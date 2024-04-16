Water from Russia’s Iriklinskiy Reservoir approaching W Kazakhstan

Water from the Iriklinskiy Reservoir in Russia may reach West Kazakhstan region on April 16-17. Kazakh Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov said it at a meeting with the employees of the West Kazakhstan regional branch of Kazvodkhoz and water sector veterans, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the Ministry’s press service, 14 water reservoirs of the country are full at 73%.

The meeting discussed the issue of ensuring safe operation of hydrotechnical facilities for the collection and discharge of floodwaters.

The participants also shared their experience on the operation of Chagan Water Reservoir in Uralsk.

The branches of KazVodKhoz are providing constant assistance to the West Kazakhstan region over flooding.

As the Minister emphasized, it is important to maintain contact with Russian colleagues.

“Water facilities in the region are operating 24/7. The operation of the branches of Kazvodkhoz in the West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions must be coordinated. Since we need to minimize the level of water, running through the Ural (Zhaiyk) River in Atyrau. Apart from the discharge of floodwaters, it is important to collect water in all water reservoirs,” Nurzhan Nurzhigitov said.