Water level in hydrological stations below critical in E Kazakhstan

The level of water may rise in the mountain rivers in East Kazakhstan region due to intensive snowpack melting. Flooding is likely to occur in the northern northeastern and eastern parts of the region, said Ayaulym Kekiyeva, specialist of the emergency prevention division of the emergency situations department of East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

All the hydrotechnical constructions run in a normal mode. The level of water in the hydrological stations is below critical. Aerial monitoring is conducted on an ongoing basis to timely control the flood situation in the mountain regions. Mobile groups monitor daily the flood-prone areas. The local executive bodies carry out river dredging works as well as clean canals and bridges. The situation is stable and is under control, said Kekiyeva during a briefing at the central communications service.

Works are ongoing to fortify dams in the villages of Kuilys, Zhaisanbai and Belsher in Aktobe region. A coastal protection structure spanning 15km was built with the deployment of forces and special vehicles. Over 78 thousand sack tares and 62 thousand tons of inert material were laid.

The special commission was set up to eliminate the impact of the floods. Those affected by the floods are provided with all-round help, said press secretary of Aktobe region’s administration office Gulbagda Kobeeva.

According to her, 1,881 people have received one-time special payments for over 613 million tenge in Aktobe region. 215 families were provided with compensation for material damage to a total of 433 million 284 thousand tenge. The region observes normalization in the epizootic and epidemiological situations.

As a result of flooding, 2,451 houses, including private houses and country houses, were affected across the region. There are plans to build 595 homes.