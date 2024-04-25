Water level in Lake Balkhash rises by 15cm since year’s beginning

Since the beginning of the year, the level of water in Lake Balkhash has increased by 15cm from 159cm on January 1 to 174cm as of today, said Moldir Abdualiyeva, Kazah water resources and irrigation minister, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The ministry added a huge amount of water has arrived from the transborder Ili River this year, allowing for channeling over two cubic meters of water from the Kapshagay reservoir into Lake Balkhash.