EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:52, 25 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Water level in Lake Balkhash rises by 15cm since year’s beginning

    lake Balkhash
    Photo: Karaganda region's administration office

    Since the beginning of the year, the level of water in Lake Balkhash has increased by 15cm from 159cm on January 1 to 174cm as of today, said Moldir Abdualiyeva, Kazah water resources and irrigation minister, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Since the beginning of the year, the level of water in Lake Balkhash has increased by 15cm. The water level stood at 159cm on January 1, it has risen to 174cm as of now, said the speaker.

    The ministry added a huge amount of water has arrived from the transborder Ili River this year, allowing for channeling over two cubic meters of water from the Kapshagay reservoir into Lake Balkhash.

    Tags:
    Regions Floods in Kazakhstan
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!