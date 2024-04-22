Water level in Ural River rises to 858cm in W Kazakhstan

The water level in the Ural River (Zhaiyk) rose by 8 cm to 858 cm in West Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

On Sunday the water level rose to 852 cm which is 2 cm higher than the dangerous point.

Rescuers work 24 hours a day in West Kazakhstan. They erected and reinforced dams, and temporary earth embankments laying sandbags and inert materials at night and evacuating people from flooded summer cottages during the day.

Photo credit: Kazakh Emergencies Ministry

As earlier reported, 500 military and rescuers rushed to West Kazakhstan from all over the country to join flood control and relief efforts in Uralsk.

Currently, 2,300 people, including 985 children, are staying at evacuation centers in the region. 60 residents of summer cottages were evacuated to safer places in the city of Uralsk.

Summer cottages and settlements along the Ural River in Burlinskiy, Terekty, Akzhaiyk, and Baiterek districts are at risk of flooding, Kazhydromet said in a statement.