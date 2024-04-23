Water level in Ural River continues to rise

The level of water in the Ural River (Zhaiyk) is still on the rise in West Kazakhstan region, the emergency situations ministry official Askar Sharip said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Works are ongoing to stack sack tares, build protective dams and pumping out water from the flooded areas by the forces and means deployed. All the immediate measures are taken. In Atyrau region, flood water is being pumped away and diverted from the flooded houses and areas in Kulsary town, Zhylyoisk district, and bank reinforcement works are underway along the Ural (Zhaiyk) River, said Sharip.

He went on to add that the flood situation remains complicated in North Kazakhstan region. The level of water in the Yessil River is being monitored.

According to the emergency situations department, 26,758 people have returned their homes across the country. 8,795 people, of whom 3,828 children, are in the evacuation shelters. Flood water has been pumped out from the 4,708 houses and 2,774 courtyards.

The work to eliminate the impact of floods continues in three regions of Kazakhstan.