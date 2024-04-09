EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:52, 09 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Water level of Ural River near Orenburg growing to 897 cm — Mayor’s Office

    Water level of Ural River near Orenburg growing to 897 cm — Mayor’s Office
    Photo credit: Yegor Aleyev/TASS

    Specialists forecast that the water level will grow on Tuesday and will reach its peak on Wednesday, April 10, TASS reports.

    The water level in the Ural River increased over the day by 25 cm to 897 cm, the Orenburg Mayor’s Office said on its Telegram channel.

    "The water level in the Ural River gained 25 cm over the past day. According to data of the Hydrometeorological Center of Orenburg, the Ural [river] rises to 897 cm as of 08:00 a.m. (06:00 a.m. Moscow time) [03:00 a.m. UTC - TASS] to 897 cm against the dangerous mark of 930 cm," it informed.

    Specialists forecast that the water level will grow on Tuesday and will reach its peak on Wednesday, April 10.

    Tags:
    Russia Floods in Kazakhstan
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!