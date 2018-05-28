Water police service established in Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - The first Windboat-47 of the Pavlodar Water Police has been set afloat, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Water Police Service was created to fight crime at the water bodies and the adjacent territory in Pavlodar region, Chief of the Local Police Service of the Pavlodar Internal Affairs Department Arman Kaptayev told the reporters while launching the boat. The officers will conduct explanatory, warning activities to ensure the safety of citizens, prevent offenses, and ensure public order. In addition, they will take actions to unveil facts of illegal fishing or poaching.

"With the onset of the summer, swimming season, people start drinking alcoholic beverages, commit various offenses both at the water bodies and in the adjacent territory," Kaptayev said.

In order to prevent it, three officers of the local police service were trained to possess driving skills. The crew of the police boat will include five people: members of the environmental police, road police, and emergency department.

"They have special certificates and driving licenses for waterborne crafts," added the chief of the local police service.

Photo:www.kater2.spb.ru