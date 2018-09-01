Water polo players win 15th gold for Kazakhstan at 2018 Asian Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan men's water polo team won the final match at the 2018 Asian Games, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee.

Today Kazakhstani water polo players successfully defended their Asian Games champion title.

In the finals, the team faced the Chinese players. Losing four goals in the course of the match, Kazakhstan managed to snatch victory by a score of 8-7.

It is to be recalled the Kazakhstan men's water polo team has struck gold at the third Asian Games in a row.

PHOTO courtesy of Sali Sabirov/ the press service of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan