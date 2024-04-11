Water recedes from 630 houses, 12,187 more still inundated in Orenburg Region — authorities

Water receded from more than 700 household plots of land and 630 houses in the flood-hit Orenburg Region in Russia’s southern Urals over the past 24 hours, the region’s government said in a statement, TASS reports.

"Over the past 24 hours, water receded from a total of 630 houses and 706 plots of land attached to houses in 11 settlements within 7 municipalities," the government said. "By the evening of April 10, a total of 12,187 houses and 14,263 household plots in 26 municipalities <…> remain inundated," the statement says.

Six populated areas had to use emergency power supply sources due to floods.

Also, 37 bridges in 21 municipal districts remain closed, but federal highways remain open for traffic without any restrictions.