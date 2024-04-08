Water reservoirs in Kostanay region are 99% full

Deputy head of the emergencies department of Kostanay region Assylbek Saduov reported on the flood situation in the region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

He said the situation is dangerous since a state of emergency was declared in six settlements. Residents of seven townhouse villages were evacuated. 2,285 people, including 84 kids, were rescued from flood-hit areas for the past 24 hours. Above 88,300 people, including 1,700 children, were evacuated so far.

He said 464 people, including 123 children, are staying currently at temporary shelters.

The River Tobol is monitored for 24 hours a day since water flows from Karatomarskoye, Zhelkuarskoye and Amangeldinskoye reservoirs that are 99% full as of now.