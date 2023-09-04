Water Resources and Irrigation Minister of Kazakhstan appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Nurzhan Nurzhigitov as the Water Resources and Irrigation Minister of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

He was born in 1967. Graduated from the Leningrad Agriculture Institute, and the Zhambyl Humanities and Technology University.

Throughout his career, he held various senior positions at state bodies in Zhambyl region.

In 2019-2022 headed Baizak district in Zhambyl region.

Between 2021 and 2022 held the post of deputy governor of Zhambyl region.

In 2022 was appointed the governor of Zhambyl region.