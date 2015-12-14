Water Resources Committee implements 32 projects on construction and reconstruction of water supply systems

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Water Resources Committee of the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry implements 32 projects on water supply systems’ construction and reconstruction to the amount of 49 bln 745 mln tenge. Representatives of the Ministry told it a briefing today.

Thus, according to the Ministry, it is implementing 32 projects now. These are the projects on reconstruction and construction of water supply facilities. Their total cost is estimated at 49 bln 745 mln tenge. 11 bln 084 mln of this sum was allocated, 9 bln 046 mln of which has already been utilized.

In general, the amount of the funds utilized for these projects is 25 bln 200 mln tenge.

6 projects have been completed and approved by the state commission as of December 12, 2015. Three more projects are underway.