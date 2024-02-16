Water security issues discussed at Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Agricultural Mechanization Engineers

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan Beibut Atamkulov visited one of the oldest universities in Uzbekistan, the Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Agricultural Mechanization Engineers (TIIАMЕ), where he met with Rector Bahodir Mirzayev, faculty and students, the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry reported.

During the meeting, Atamkulov made a report on topical issues of the bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and noted the importance of economic and political reforms carried out in both countries, emphasizing the similarity of the ongoing transformations.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Beibut Atamkulov also reported on the importance of the Treaty on Allied Relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, signed in December 2022, with the consideration of increased cooperation in rational use of water.

Touching upon the issue of water resources use, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan focused on the importance of water security in the region and joint development of necessary measures based on the relevant instructions of the two countries' presidents.