Ways of increasing trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Turkey discussed in Ankara

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A meeting of Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkey Zhanseit Tuimenbayev and Minister of Customs and Trade of Turkey Cenap Asci took place in Ankara.

During the meeting the interlocutors discussed bilateral cooperation in the sphere of customs and trade. Ambassador Z. Tuimenbayev informed the interlocutor about the main provisions of the economic policy of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

The sides noted that the relations between Kazakhstan and Turkey were at a high level and expressed the readiness to exert every effort for using the potential of both countries for increasing the mutual trade turnover. In order to do it, the customs bodies of the two countries will be exchanging experience for improvement of the customs control and creation of the favourable climate for development of external political activity.

C. Asci noted the importance of holding the second sitting of the Strategic Cooperation Council at a high level with the participation of presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkey, which is called to expand the trade cooperation between the two countries.

"I am confident that when the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran and Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroads begins to operate to their full capacity the trade turnover of Kazakhstan and Turkey will increase multiple times," the Turkish Minister said.