WB experts highly appreciate results of «Salamatty Kazakhstan» state program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The World Bank hignly appreciated the results of the National Health Programme titled "Salamatty Kazakhstan" for 2011-2015, according to the press-service of the Ministry of Health and Social Development.

"The international experts highly appreciated measures aimed at strengthening medicine, improvement of sanitary-epidemiological service and organization of health care management and financing," the report says.

According to the authorities, during the implementation of the state program all 8 target indicators have been achieved: there was observed decrease in maternal (1.8 times) and infant mortality rate (1.8 times), incidence of tuberculosis (1.6 times) and mortality from major social disease from diseases of the circulatory system (2 times), malignant neoplasms (15%), injury and poisoning (21%).

The MHSD explains that the main results of the state program include 7 cross-sectoral programs of joint responsibility, the National screening program, including surveys on 9 nosology, stable epidemiological situation of the majority of infectious diseases, timely immunization of the population against 21 vaccine-preventable diseases. This also includes the introduction of rapid studies to determine the microbiological indicators and chemical studies of genetically modified objects in order to ensure the safety of the food products that meet the requirements of the WTO, the introduction of the basic principles of the Unified National Health System (hereinafter - UNHS) at hospital level - it's free choice of hospital patients, providing a competitive environment for medical services, the transparency of the process of providing medical services.



One of the key results of the program is development of projects on restructuring of hospital organizations until 2025, introduction of international evaluation of results of scientific research in the field of public health indicators, the establishment of the Republican Centre of independent evaluation of knowledge and skills of graduates and practitioners, and others.



It should be recalled that on January 15, 2016 the Head of State of Kazakhstan approved "Densaulyk" health development program for 2016-2019, which has become a logical continuation of the "Salamatty Kazakhstan" state program.

Source: www.primeminister.kz