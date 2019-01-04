WB social grants to back Kazakh youth projects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The World Bank will allocate social grants for the young people of Mangystau region, Kazinform reports referring to the regional administration's press service.

The WB will grant up to KZT 1 bln for youth as social grans for the development of entrepreneurship. The products produced will be supplied to the orphanages and delivered to the needy families. About 1,000 young people will be given these social grants there.



Besides, a special grant of the governor of the region will be allotted there to let youth get sound academic background. It is expected to attract about 600-700 young people under the Serpin program.



Last year 9,119 young people were employed in the region.